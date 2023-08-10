Eurovision 2024: Provisional Timeline: Malmö here we come!

Preparations are in full swing in Sweden for the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Malmö has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2024 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!
SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2024 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to disclose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.
ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2024 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final.
Destination Malmö 2024
What is yet to come
- The 2024 Eurovision Hosts Reveal
- The 2024 Eurovision Theme Art, Logo and Slogan Reveal
- The 2024 Eurovision Official List of Participating Countries
- The 2024 Eurovision Stage Design Reveal
- The 2024 Eurovision Euroclub Venue
- The 2024 Eurovision Senior Production Team
- The 2024 Euro Village Location
- The 2024 Euro Village Program
- The 2024 Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception venue
- The 2024 Eurovision Postcards Concept
- The 2024 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw venue
- The 2024 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw and Host Insignia Handover Ceremony date
- The 2024 Eurovision 2024 Semi-finals Running Order
- The 2024 Eurovision Volunteers Recruitment
- The 2024 Eurovision Ticket Sales
- The 2024 Eurovision Heads of Delegation Meeting
- The 2024 Eurovision Host Sweden Running Order Slot in the Grand Final reveal
- The 2024 Eurovision Semi-final 1 Opening Act
- The 2024 Eurovision Grand Final Opening Act
- The 2024 Eurovision Semi-final 1 Interval Act
- The 2024 Eurovision Semi-final 2 Interval Act
- The 2024 Eurovision Grand Final Interval Act
- The 2024 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Qualifiers
- The 2024 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Qualifiers
- The 2024 Eurovision Grand Final Running Order
- The 2024 Eurovision Winner
What we already know
- The 2024 Eurovision Host City
- The 2024 Eurovision dates and venue
- The 2024 Eurovision Senior Production Core Team
Eurovision 2023 provisional timeline
- 15/09/2023– Eurovision 2024 deadline for broadcasters to submit participation applications
- 11/10/2023– Eurovision 2024 deadline for broadcasters to withdraw applications without a penalty
- late/10/2023-Eurovision 2024 Official Participants List Reveal (TBC)
- late/o1/2024– Eurovision 2024 Host City Handover Ceremony (TBC)
- late/01/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Allocation Draw (TBC)
- 11/03/2024– Eurovision 2024 Song Submission Deadline for broadcasters
- 11-12/03/2024– Eurovision 2024 Heads of Delegation Meeting in Malmo (TBC)
- late/03/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Running Order reveal (TBC)
- 03/2024– Eurovision 2024 Stage Construction kicks in Malmo (TBC)
- late/04/2024– Eurovision 2024 Rehearsals kick off in Malmo (TBC)
- 03/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Euroclub Opening (TBC)
- 03/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Euro Village Opening (TBC)
- 05/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Turquoise Carpet (TBC)
- 05/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Opening Ceremony and Reception (TBC)
- 06/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show
- 07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show
- 07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast
- 08/05/2024- Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show
- 09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show
- 09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast
- 10/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show
- 11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show
- 11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Live Broadcast
NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed
The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmö, Sweden.
Source: ESCToday
Photo credit: EBU/SVT