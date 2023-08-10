Eurovision 2024: Provisional Timeline: Malmö here we come!

Preparations are in full swing in Sweden for the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Malmö has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2024 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2024 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to disclose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.

ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2024 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final.

Destination Malmö 2024

What is yet to come

What we already know

Eurovision 2023 provisional timeline

15/09/2023 – Eurovision 2024 deadline for broadcasters to submit participation applications

– Eurovision 2024 deadline for broadcasters to submit participation applications 11/10/2023 – Eurovision 2024 deadline for broadcasters to withdraw applications without a penalty

– Eurovision 2024 deadline for broadcasters to withdraw applications without a penalty late/10/2023 -Eurovision 2024 Official Participants List Reveal (TBC)



-Eurovision 2024 Official Participants List Reveal (TBC) late/o1/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Host City Handover Ceremony (TBC)

– Eurovision 2024 Host City Handover Ceremony (TBC) late/01/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Allocation Draw (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Allocation Draw (TBC) 11/03/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Song Submission Deadline for broadcasters

– Eurovision 2024 Song Submission Deadline for broadcasters 11-12/03/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Heads of Delegation Meeting in Malmo (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Heads of Delegation Meeting in Malmo (TBC) late/03/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Running Order reveal (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Running Order reveal (TBC) late/

03/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Stage Construction kicks in Malmo (TBC)

– Eurovision 2024 Stage Construction kicks in Malmo (TBC) late/04/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Rehearsals kick off in Malmo (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Rehearsals kick off in Malmo (TBC) 03/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Euroclub Opening (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Euroclub Opening (TBC) 03/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Euro Village Opening (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Euro Village Opening (TBC) 05/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Turquoise Carpet (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Turquoise Carpet (TBC) 05/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Opening Ceremony and Reception (TBC)



– Eurovision 2024 Opening Ceremony and Reception (TBC) 06/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show

– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show 07/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show

– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show 07/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast 08/05/2024- Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show

Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show 09/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show

– Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show 09/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast 10/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show



– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show 11/05/2024 – Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show

– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show 11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Live Broadcast

NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmö, Sweden.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/SVT