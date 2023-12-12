Eurovision 2024: Malmo opens submission window for volunteers

The City of Malmo has opened the submission window for the 2024 Eurovision volunteers.

Do you want to become a volunteer at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest? Do you have what it takes to become a volunteer? Do you speak fluent Swedish, English or any other foreign language ?

If so you can apply to become a volunteer at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest and get the chance to work along the 2024 Eurovision delegations, artists and will experience the backstage and fan zone areas.

The City of Malmo is looking into recruiting circa 600 volunteers for Eurovision 2024. The submission window will run from 15 December 2023- 07 January 2024. You can apply here.

Karin Karlsson (Malmo City Head Project Leader Eurovision 2024) says:

The volunteers are an important part of the hosting of the event, by being good ambassadors for Malmö. It is both an opportunity to make a contribution and at the same time get the chance to experience what happens behind the scenes.

Mats Schöld (Malmö City Project Leader for Eurovision 2024 Volunteers) says:

There is already a lot of interest in contributing as a volunteer and we expect many applications. We are looking for people who are able to offer themselves and their time, who spread joy and act in a safe and welcoming way, and at the same time are eager to give our visitors an opportunity to discover the city.

Voluteer tasks

In Malmo there will be many functions where volunteers can serve as hosts.

The volunteers will guide the visitors around the city and in and around the Eurovision venue Malmo Arena, will provide their assistance and help out at the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Accreditation Centr and at the busy public transport hubs.

The ESC 2024 venue the Malmo Arena will be also requiring a large number of volunteers. Their functions will include working at the Press Centre, Accreditation Centre, Delegation Bubble guiding guests to their seats and places during the live shows.

Major events such as the Eurovision Song Contest cannot exist without the enthusiastic efforts of many volunteers. The City of Malmo is looking for hospitable people who, as ambassadors of Malmo, will showcase the most iconic and beautiful places in the city the thousands of international guests who expected to arrive in the city for the contest.



The volunteers will undergo an extensive training and will receive a uniform (clothing package), meals vouchers, public transport tickets and an unforgettable experience of living the in and outs of the Eurovision Song Contest backstage.

There is already a lot of enthusiasm for voluteering at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Requirement

You must be born in 2005 or earlier (some roles require you to be born in 1998 or earlier).

You have a good command of the Swedish and English languages ​​in speech and writing.

You have access to a smartphone with mobile BankID for security checks.

Previous volunteer experience at international events is advantageous.

Some roles require a B driver’s license.

Roles/Tasks

Media Host

Hospitality

Turquoise Carpet/ Welcome Reception

Eurovision Village

Eurovision Street

Accreditation Centre



Press Centre

Delegation Bubble

Malmo Arena Eurovision Venue

Decor and Design

Backstage Host

Transport Logistics

City Hosts

Volunteers will be given various tasks in order to help out at the official ESC venues ( Malmo Arena, Eurovision Village, Eurovision Street), Press Centre, Delegation Area, Fan Zone Area, Backstage Area, etc. They will be helping and assisting delegations as delegation hosts during the 2 Eurovision weeks.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be a co-production by Swedish national broadcaster SVT and the EBU.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: City of Malmo/ eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock.com