Eurovision 2024: SVT unveils the stage!

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster has unveiled the 2024 Eurovision stage in Malmo.

The Eurovision 2024 stage has beend designed by Florian Wieder (Production Designer) and Fredrik Stormby (Light and Screen Content Designer)

SVT has come up with a magnificent 360 degrees unique stage which will be place in the middle of the audience and will be shaped like a cross. Movable LED cubes, LED floors, light, video and stage technology will be able to create great variations in the arena.

SVT’s Official press release reads:

The stage and lighting design for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 puts the audience more in focus than before and as a viewer you will experience a visually revolutionary concept where the stage is placed centrally in the room, surrounded by the audience. The starting point is a monumental installation of video and light, centered above the stage, where the lighting design is designed to embrace the artists and their performances. Together, these elements make it possible to create a large number of unique looks for the various performances, thus getting closer to both live and television audiences.

Ebba Adielesson (Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer) says:

It is with great pride that we present our vision of the stage and lighting design for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. We have not seen anything like this before in Eurovision and the concept gives us endless opportunities to create unique spaces and expressions for both the competing artists and opening and interlude acts. Florian and Fredrik’s creative creation is simply fantastic and it will be so much fun to see the end result.

Florian Wieder (Production Designer) says:

I am so happy to be part of the Eurovision family again! Putting together an exceptional show is a team effort and I’m proud to be part of a dream team of professionals – just the right constellation of people to come up with something different and new. We all have the same vision of what this show should be and how to take Eurovision to the next level, and for me Sweden is a guarantor of good music and entertainment.

Fredirik Stormby says:

We believe that together we have created an unexpected and updated concept for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and are longing to show it off for real. I am honored to have been commissioned to design the light and video in collaboration with the team from our studio, and the production team that SVT has engaged in the project. We’ve developed a strong concept together, and I’m really looking forward to the continued collaboration in the production, the creative process with the delegations, and eventually putting my teeth into the show and carrying out the broadcasts.



The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmö, Sweden.

Source: EBU/SVT

Photo credit: EBU/SVT