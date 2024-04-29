Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #3 of rehearsals

Sweden 2024

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 29, 2024 5:49 pm 628 views

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Malmo today, the first set of acts from the Second Semi-final graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the Malmo Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

Malta

@eurovision

Malta’s @Sarah Bonnici has got the m-m-m-moves 🇲🇹 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Albania

@eurovision

A TITAN of a first rehearsal from Albania’s @Besa 🇦🇱 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Greece

@eurovision

Put your hands up! @SATTI just achieved pop perfection at Greece’s first rehearsal 🇬🇷 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Switzerland

@eurovision

When @nemothingsss said “Welcome to the show,” they meant it! Here’s how their first rehearsal looked 🇨🇭 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Czechia

@eurovision

You say icon, we say @Aikomakesmusic! Either way, there’s no coming down off that Pedestal 🇨🇿 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Austria

@eurovision

Rum-di-dum-dum rehearsals have started for Austria, and the lasers are out for @kaleenmusic 🇦🇹 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Armenia

@eurovision

Bags of energy and bursts of colour – @LADANIVA are leaving their mark in Malmö 🇦🇲 Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 7, 9 and 11 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU

