Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #3 of rehearsals

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Malmo today, the first set of acts from the Second Semi-final graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the Malmo Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

Malta

Albania

Greece

Switzerland

Czechia

Austria

Armenia

@eurovision Bags of energy and bursts of colour – @LADANIVA are leaving their mark in Malmö 🇦🇲 Eurovision2024 ♬ original sound – Eurovision

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 7, 9 and 11 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU