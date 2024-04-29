Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #3 of rehearsals

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Malmo today, the first set of acts from the Second Semi-final graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the Malmo Arena.
The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.
We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:
Malta
Malta’s @Sarah Bonnici has got the m-m-m-moves 🇲🇹 #Eurovision2024
Albania
A TITAN of a first rehearsal from Albania’s @Besa 🇦🇱 #Eurovision2024
Greece
Put your hands up! @SATTI just achieved pop perfection at Greece’s first rehearsal 🇬🇷 #Eurovision2024
Switzerland
When @nemothingsss said “Welcome to the show,” they meant it! Here’s how their first rehearsal looked 🇨🇭 #Eurovision2024
Czechia
You say icon, we say @Aikomakesmusic! Either way, there’s no coming down off that Pedestal 🇨🇿 #Eurovision2024
Austria
Rum-di-dum-dum rehearsals have started for Austria, and the lasers are out for @kaleenmusic 🇦🇹 #Eurovision2024
Armenia
Bags of energy and bursts of colour – @LADANIVA are leaving their mark in Malmö 🇦🇲 Eurovision2024
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 7, 9 and 11 May.
Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU