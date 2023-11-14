Eurovision 2024: SVT unveils the slogan ‘United By Music’; permanent for the future

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, and the EBU have unveiled the 2024 Eurovision slogan ‘ United By Music’.

The EBU, SVT and the Reference Group have to come an agreement to use the 2023 Eurovision slogan ‘United By Music’ again for the 2024 edition. The EBU has also confirmed that the same slogan will be used for Eurovision editions and hence will become the permanent slogan for the competition.

Host broadcasters have introduced slogans for every Eurovision edition since 2002 until 2023 with the exception of 2009 when there was no slogan.

‘Unite By Music‘ was implemented by the BBC for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest showcasing the union between Ukraine, the UK and the City of Liverpool.

Martin Österdahl (Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest/EBU) says:

The Eurovision Song Contest is more than just a song competition; it’s a celebration of the power of music to bring people together. After over 20 years of using different slogans, and as we approach our 70th anniversary, we feel we have found one that truly encapsulates our brand. By establishing a permanent slogan, we will have consistency in our message that music unites us all. It’s the perfect slogan to underline our values of inclusivity, equality, universality and celebrating diversity through music. “As the popularity of the Eurovision Song Contest continues to grow around the world, we believe using the same slogan annually will help our brand become even stronger.

Ebba Adielsson (Executive Producer of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest /SVT) says:

After Loreen’s win in Liverpool last spring, the whole machinery for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 kicked into action and pretty soon the discussion about the slogan arose. We quickly realized that the great slogan chosen by the BBC says exactly what this competition is about, uniting in music, and we saw no reason to change something that sums up the foundation of the entire event so well. It’s great that the EBU has also decided that this is the slogan that will be used by all host broadcasters from now on. Right now, we are in the middle of the process of producing the artwork to match the slogan which will be revealed soon.

The EBU press release reads:

The slogan was created by the BBC to demonstrate the unique partnership between the UK, Ukraine and the Host City Liverpool at the 2023 Contest earlier this year and reflects the power of music to bring people together across the world. Following its hugely successful impact, SVT and the ESC Reference Group, the event’s governing board, agreed to use ‘United By Music’ for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden as well. Furthermore it was decided to keep the slogan for all successive events as part of the Contest’s global brand strategy. The decision creates continuity and consistency for future Eurovision Song Contests by using the same powerful slogan in 2024 and at every subsequent event. A different slogan had been used at the event every year since 2002, except in 2009 when no slogan accompanied the Contest. ‘United By Music’ encapsulates the core values of the Eurovision Song Contest, which has a rich history of promoting diversity, inclusivity, and artistic expression. The slogan resonates with the Contest’s ability to bridge differences and ignite a sense of shared community, regardless of nationality, language, or background. It symbolizes the unique platform the Eurovision Song Contest provides for artists to connect with millions of viewers worldwide, fostering a sense of togetherness and mutual appreciation. The now permanent slogan will serve as a constant reminder of the Contest’s central mission and its unmatched ability to unite people through the universal language of music. The artwork which will accompany the slogan for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the 68th edition, will be released in the coming months.

The theme and artwork for Eurovision 2024 will be released in due time. Eurovision 2024 tickets will be going on sale in due course.

Source: SVT/EBU

Photo credit: SVT/EBU