The City of Malmo has unveiled the location for the 2024 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet in Liverpool.

The 2023 Eurovision Turquoise carpet will be located at the iconic Malmo Live Congress and Concert Hall in the heart of Malmo just a skip, hop and jump from Malmo Central Station. The event is set to be held will be held on Sunday 6 May.

The Eurovision 2024 Welcome Reception and Opening Party will be also held at the Malmo Live Congress and Concert Hall.

The venue has three different stages: The Concert Hall, the Cube and the Canal Stage. The Malmo Live Concert Hall opened its doors in 2015 and is one of the city’s most modern music hubs. It includes two concert halls, a conference centre and a hotel with 444 rooms. The main hall can accomodate circa 1,500 guests.

What will happen during the Turquoise Carpet?

During the Turquoise Carpet event, competing acts at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet their fans and the assembled press. The 2023 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Malmo and officials from SVT, EBU and the City of Malmo will officially welcome the 2024 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Malmo.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Photo credit: malmolive.se

Source: eurovision.tv/malmo.se