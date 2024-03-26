Eurovision 2024: Semi-finals running order unveiled

The EBU and SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster have released the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-finals running order. A total of 31 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 07 and 09 May.

The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster SVT and approved by the EBU.

Fifteen countries will participate in Semi-final #1 on 07 May, whilst sixteen countries will participate in Semi-final #2 on 09 May. The BIG 5 countries and hosts Sweden will be also performing live at the Semi-finals.

Semi-final #1

Cyprus will have the honour of opening Semi-final 1, whilst Luxembourg will be the last country to take the stage:

Semi-final #2

Malta will have the honour of opening Semi-final 2, whilst The Netherlands will be the last country to take the stage:

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena, Malmo, Sweden.

The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Swedish national broadcaster SVT in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU/ SVT