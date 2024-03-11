Sweden: Marcus & Martinus to perfom #1 at the Grand Final

The 2024 Eurovision Host nation, Sweden, has been drawn to perform 1st in the Grand Final.

The Heads of Delegation Meeting for Eurovision 2024 is well and truly under way in Malmo. Delegations from the 37 competing countries at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will to get an update regarding the ongoing Eurovision preparations in the host city.

A special draw was held today during the meeting in order to determine the host country’s order of appearance in the Grand Final.

✨ Sweden has been drawn to OPEN the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 11 May ✨ As Hosts, Sweden automatically qualifies for the Grand Final, where they will be represented by Marcus & Martinus with the song Unforgettable.https://t.co/Jtvwv10E5x — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 11, 2024

The Swedish Eurovision 2024 hopefuls Marcus and Martinus were crowned the winners of the 2024 Melodifestivalen edition last Saturday and will be representing Sweden at Eurovision 2024 on home soil. Sweden has been drawn to perform #1 at the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). Malmo will be hosting this year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history. Last year Loreen stormed to victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her mega hit ‘Tattoo‘.

