Eurovision 2024: Semi-final Allocation Draw results

A special draw was held today at Malmo’s iconic City Hall in order to distribute the 31 semi-finalist countries into one of the two 2024 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals, scheduled to be held on 07 and 09 May in Malmo.



The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final Allocation draw was held today at the Malmo City Hall and was conducted by Farah Abadi and Pernilla Mansson Colt the supervision of Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor).

Semi-final allocation draw results

Fifteen countries will compete in the first semi-final on 07 May, whilst another sixteen countries will compete in the second semi-final on 09 May.

A total 31 countries were distributed into 5 pots and were allocated into one of the two semi-finals by a draw. During the the draw it was also determined in which half of the semi-final the allotted countries are to perform.

Another draw was held to determine which semi-final the Big 5 countries and Sweden are to vote in.

Semi-final #1

First Half

Ukraine

Cyprus

Poland

Serbia

Lithuania

Croatia

Ireland

Second Half

Slovenia

Iceland

Finland

Portugal

Luxembourg

Australia

Azerbaijan

Moldova

Semi-final #2

First Half

Austria

Malta

Switzerland

Greece

Czechia

Denmark

Armenia

Second Half

Israel

Estonia

Georgia

Netherlands

Norway

Latvia

San Marino

Belgium

Big 5 and Sweden

A special draw was also held in order to determine the semi-final the BIG 5 countries and Swede are to vote. Sweden, United Kingdom and Germany will vote in the first semi-final on 07 May whilst Spain, Italy, France will vote in the second semi-final on 09 May.

Martin Ostendahl (EBU/ Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

We’re thrilled to kick off another exciting year for the Eurovision Song Contest here in Malmö. Liverpool set the standard in 2023 when it comes to hosting and embracing this event and we’re looking forward to Malmö building on that incredible work when we welcome 37 delegations and hundreds of thousands of fans in May.

Ebba Adielsson (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Producer) says:

The Semi-Final Draw is a milestone in the yearly calendar of the Eurovision Song Contest and something that really kicks off this exciting spring when we will be celebrating music in all forms.’ ‘With all the competence, experience and engagement in everyone, both behind the camera and in the City of Malmö, there is no doubt that the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be a mind blowing and memorable event for everyone present in the city and for the people all over the world watching at home.

A total of 37 countries will participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. 31 countries will compete in the semi-finals, whilst the Big 5 and Sweden are automatically qualified to compete in the Grand Final.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: SVT/EBU

Photo credit: SVT /EBU