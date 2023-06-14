Eurovision 2024: SVT unveils the CORE Team

Crash, boom, bang…. the countdown for the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off in Sweden. SVT has set the first stone for the upcoming Eurovision edition just one month after Sweden’s epic 7th Eurovision victory last May in Liverpool.

The Eurovision 2024 ball is rolling and preparations for next year’s edition are truly and well underway.

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Core Team members:

Eba Adiellson (Executive Producer)

(Executive Producer) Christel Tholse Willers (Executive Producer)



(Executive Producer) Tobias Åberg ( Executive Line Producer)



( Executive Line Producer) Johan Bernhagen (Executive Line Producer)



Eba Adiellson says:

I am very proud and excited about this extraordinary assignment and can finally present the first key roles and leadership of the core team that will lead Eurovision Song Contest 2024. It is impossible to find a more experienced trio in this context, and it feels extremely reassuring to have them on board in this gigantic and very complex productions.



About the Core Team

Ebba Adielsson is the Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer will be ultimately responsible for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. She is temporarily stepping down from her role as Head of SVT Nöje.

Christel Tholse Willers is Executive Producer with responsibility for communication, press, branding and events in collaboration with the host city. She had a similar role when Malmö was the host city for ESC 2013 and also has a solid background within the Melodifestivalen, including as an Executive Producer.

Tobias Åberg is overall responsible for all technical production in the role of Executive in Charge of Production and was also part of the Core Team in 2013 and 2016. Since then he has acted as Head of Production or Technical Expert in ESC productions for the past eight years, most recently for BBC in Liverpool.

Johan Bernhagen was, together with Martin Österdahl, Executive Producer for ESC 2016 and Head of Productions in Malmö in 2013. This time he gets the title of Executive Line Producer and will thus be responsible for the finances and overall technical production together with Tobias Åberg.

More names and members will be added on the Eurovision 2024 CORE Team and Production Team in the coming weeks.

The 2024 Eurovision Host City is expected to be unveiled throughout the course of the summer.

