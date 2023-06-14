Eurovision 2024: SVT unveils the CORE Team

Crash, boom, bang…. the countdown for the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off in Sweden. SVT has set the first stone for the upcoming Eurovision edition just one month after Sweden’s epic 7th Eurovision victory last May in Liverpool.
The Eurovision 2024 ball is rolling and preparations for next year’s edition are truly and well underway.
SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Core Team members:
- Eba Adiellson (Executive Producer)
- Christel Tholse Willers (Executive Producer)
- Tobias Åberg ( Executive Line Producer)
- Johan Bernhagen (Executive Line Producer)
Eba Adiellson says:
I am very proud and excited about this extraordinary assignment and can finally present the first key roles and leadership of the core team that will lead Eurovision Song Contest 2024. It is impossible to find a more experienced trio in this context, and it feels extremely reassuring to have them on board in this gigantic and very complex productions.
About the Core Team
Ebba Adielsson is the Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer will be ultimately responsible for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. She is temporarily stepping down from her role as Head of SVT Nöje.
Source: SVT/eurovision.tv/ESCToday
Photo credit: SVT/