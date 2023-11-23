Eurovision 2024: Ticket sales to kick off on 28 November!

Good morning Europe, this is Malmo calling! SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced that the 2024 Eurovision ticket sales will be kicking off on Tuesday 28 November!

SAVE THE DATE: Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 10:00 CET Eurovison 2024 tickets will be up for grabs via ticketmaster.se

Tickets will be ranging from 145 SEK (€13) onwards. More details on the price list will be unveiled in due course.

Ebba Adielsson (Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer) says:

It feels great to invite everyone to a Eurovision-week in Malmö in May. There are tickets available for purchase to nine shows and a lot of people will have the chance to see the show live at the arena. The tickets will be released on Tuesday, so it is an opportunity to purchase a memorable and unique Christmas present.

Tickets for a total of nine shows will be up for grabs for the 3 live televised shows (Semifinal #1, Semifinal #2, Grand Final), 3 family shows and 3 jury shows.

06/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast

08/05/2024- Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

10/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Live Broadcast

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmö, Sweden.

Source: eurovision.tv/SVT

Photo credit: EBU/SVT