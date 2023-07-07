Eurovision 2024: Pack your bags we’re off to Malmö !

The EBU and the Swedish national broadcaster, SVT, have announced today that the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö . Eurovision fans can now plan their trips to Sweden and book their flights and accommodation!

The venue and the dates

The dates of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest have also been confirmed: 14, 16 and 18 May .The Eurovision Song Contest will be returning to Malmö for the third time, having hosted the competition in 1992 and 2013.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Malmö Arena in Malmo! It will be the second time the venue will be welcoming the Eurovision Song Contest. Around 40 countries are expected to compete at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

The Malmö Arena has a capacity of circa 15,000 spectators and is well connected via rail both to the City Centre of Malmö and Copenhagen Airport & City Centre. The venue opened its doors in 2008.

Sweden will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the 7th time next year after Loreen‘s epic triumph in Liverpool.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

The EBU is thrilled that Malmö has been selected as the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event. Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition. Furthermore, its compact size and well-developed transport infrastructure means everyone involved in the Contest, including delegations, media, and fans will be able to navigate the city easily. Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal Host City for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. Malmö’s bid demonstrated a huge passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, and I have full confidence in their ability to create an unforgettable experience that will bring together fans, artists, and viewers across the globe. Together with Host Broadcaster SVT, we will create an extraordinary celebration of music, unity, and diversity that will captivate the world in May next year.

Ebba Adielsson (Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer/SVT) says:

We received strong, compelling, and creative proposals from several cities for which we are extremely grateful. The involvement of all the bidding municipalities has been outstanding. When we finally had all the options, we did an overall assessment to consider all factors involved in organizing this huge event. Malmö was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria and provides a location with great venues and is a city where all those attending the Eurovision Song Contest can move around easily. Malmö is also firmly committed to providing both those visiting and living in the city a chance to participate in the festivities.

Sweden hosts the competition for the seventh time

Sweden will have the honour of welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon with all its glitzy and glamorous razzmatazz for the seventh time in Eurovision history, after having successfully hosted the event in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), Goteborg (1985) and Malmo (1992, 2013).



Malmo is honored to host the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time in ESC history.

Source: SVT/EBU

Photo credit: Erasmusu.com