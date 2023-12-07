Edward af Sillén and Daniel Réhn are back in the game for the third time! The successful Swedish scriptwriting duo will be the Eurovision Song Contest script writers for the third time after having undertaking the same roles in 2013 and 2016 when Sweden hosted the contest.

Edward af Sillen is an established Swedish screen writer and director. Edward has great experience when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest and Melodifestivalen,he has been the Swedish commentator at the Eurovision Song Contest for many years and he was the man responsibile behind the Eurovision scripts in 2013 and 2016. Edward has also been the director and scripwriter for numerous Melodifestivalen editions.

Af Sillen was the screen writer for the British Eurovision national final (Eurovision: You Decide) in 2018 and 2019.

Edward af Sillen says:

To have the honour of writing and directing content when Europe’s eyes are once again directed towards us in Eurovision-loving Sweden is of course a dream

Ebba Adielsson (Eurovision 2024 Executive Producer) says:

We are of course incredibly happy that Edward has boarded the train again. He has a deep knowledge of Eurovision and a great sense of humour. He has shown that it is possible to make fun of the competition in a loving way and has created legendary Eurovision broadcasts. Together with Daniel Réhn and the rest of the team, I am convinced that he will deliver three fantastic shows for television viewers all over the world’.

An offer too fun to resist.

I’ll be returning to write and direct hosts/interval acts for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, together with my friend Daniel Réhn and brilliant producer Per Blankens.

Spring is looking bright. Love Peace #Eurovision24 pic.twitter.com/a1n1y6gcbz — Edward af Sillén (@EdwardafSillen) December 7, 2023

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena, Malmo, Sweden.

Source: SVT/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: SVT/ eurovision.tv