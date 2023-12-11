Eurovision 2024: Eurovision Village location unveiled

The City of Malmo has confirmed the location of the 2024 Eurovision Village, the place where Eurovision fans will gather and party!

The 2024 Eurovision Village will be located at one of the host city’s iconic locations aka at the Folkets Park. The celebrated Folkets Park opened its doors at the end of the 19th century and has very much become a meeting point for locals both young and old. The park is also a popular pic-nic spot for Malmo residents.

About the Eurovision Village

Live performances, competitions, themed parties will all take place at this Eurovision hotspot. You will be able to see the 2024 Eurovision acts performing on the Eurovision Village stage.

Giant screens will be set up at the Eurovision Village for public viewing, locals and fans will be able to view the 3 Eurovision shows live from here. Visitors, fans and locals will also get to savour local delicacies and food at the various food stalls.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled on the 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: Malmo Stad

Photo Credit: Wikipedia