Eurovision 2024: EBU releases the Official Participants List

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has released the list of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries today. A total of 37 countries will compete in Malmo, Sweden.

31 countries will compete in the 2 semi-finals scheduled to be held on 07 and 09 May. A total of 26 countries will compete in the grand final on 11 May.

The Big 5 countries (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany) and the ESC 2024 winner Sweden are automatically qualified to compete in the grand final. Hence 20/33 countries will proceed from the semi-finals to the grand final and join the Big 5 and Sweden.



Hence 37 nations will be battling for the coveted Eurovision trophy in Malmo next year.

Participating countries

Albania Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Belgium Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Georgia Greece Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Moldova The Netherlands

Norway Poland Portugal San Marino Serbia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom

Luxembourg will be returning to the competition. There will be no debuting countries in the contest next year either. Romania’s participation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is still under discussion and is yet unclear if TVR will grace the Eurovision stage in Malmo. TVR is holding talks with the EBU regarding its potential Eurovision 2024 participation.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.



Source: EBU/SVT

Photo credit: Per Petersson/Visit Sweden