SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled two of the interval acts for the Eurovision 2024 Semi-finals.

The Swedes are working round the clock in order to host their 7th Eurovision Song Contest next week. SVT has revealed some of the surprises it has been preparing…

A special medley by Benjamin Ingrosso

Benjamin Ingrosso (Sweden 2018) will be gracing the First Semi-final on Tuesday 7 May during the interval of the show. He will be treating the European and Aussie audience to a medley of his latest hits. Benjamin is currently enjoying a massive success throughout the continent with his latest songs.

Benjamin is preparing a grand performance along with a band, dancers and an amazing production which will surely leave the viewers spellbound.

Benjamin Ingrosso says:

After I got to represent Sweden at Eurovision in 2018, it now feels great to be able to show the audience who I am today. It has been fantastic to meet all the fans on my tour in Europe during the spring and now I hope that the Eurovision audience will love this show as much as I do”

Eurovision Sing Along with three inconic Queens!

Three Eurovision Queens: Helena Paparizou (Greece 2001, 2005), Sertab Erener (Turkey 2003) and Charlotte Perrelli (Sweden 1999) will be gracing the Second Semi-final on Thursday 9 May when they will invite the viewers to partake in a special sing along segment. All three iconic stars have won the Eurovision Song Contest. The audience will be invited to sing all time Eurovision hits and classic from yesteryear! More details on how to be part of this segment will be disclosed in due course.

Helena Paparizou says:

I am more than happy to be back on the Eurovision stage after so many years. Malmö…here I come! Are you ready to sing along with me?

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: radar.gr