Eurovision 2024: SVT unveils the hosts!

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the upcoming Eurovision edition in Malmo! Ladies and gentlemen habemus hosts!

Petra Mede and Malin Akerman will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo.

The clock is ticking…. Malmo is very pleased to host Europe’s favorite television show for the very third time in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, having already hosted the event back in 1992 and 2013. Sweden is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon for the seventh time, having hosted the event in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), Malmo (1992, 2013) and Gothenburg (1985). The clock is ticking as the countdown to the upcoming Eurovision edition has kicked off with 37 nations slated to compete in Liverpool!