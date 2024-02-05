Eurovision 2024: SVT unveils the hosts!

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the upcoming Eurovision edition in Malmo! Ladies and gentlemen habemus hosts!
Petra Mede and Malin Akerman will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo.
Malmo is very pleased to host Europe’s favorite television show for the very third time in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, having already hosted the event back in 1992 and 2013. Sweden is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon for the seventh time, having hosted the event in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), Malmo (1992, 2013) and Gothenburg (1985).
SVT and Sweden are gearing up in full steam to host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Both the City of Malmo nd the Swedish national broadcaster are working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary dazzling show next May.
The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.
Source: SVT/EBU
Photo credit: SVT/ EBU/ Janne Danielsson