The Eurovision 2024 Eurofan Cafe venue has been unveiled and tickets are up for grabs! Malmo is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon in the best of ways!

The 2024 EuroFan Cafe will be located at none other than the iconic Moriskan Pavillion in Malmo and will be running from Thursday 2 May -Saturday 11 May 2024. The Eurofan Cafe will be me the melting pot and heart of the Eurovision fandom during the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with a grand variety of activities and events scheduled to keep the Eurovsion fans entertained.

The Eurofan Cafe will be run by Moriskan Paviljongen in collaboration with OGAE Sweden. The very same venue played host to the 2013 Eurofan Cafe in Malmo,many Eurovision aficionados who graced the event back then will have great memories from this venue.

Eurovision fans will be able to have brunch, lunch and dine here, play games and quizzes, enjoy karaoke parties, mingle with other fans from all over the world, meet & greet Eurovision royalty. During the nights there will be parties where the fans will be able to dance away until wee hours of the morning.

Eurovision acts from the past and present will be gracing the Eurofan Cafe to meet & greet their fans and perform on the stage.

The official press release reads:

In the evenings you get those once-in-a-lifetime experiences happening in talk shows, live band karaoke nights, drag, special surprise music quiz nights and other events producing magic moments. At night, Euro Fan Café is where we all meet up to dance, drink, eat and tell each other about our

adventures. There is always one immersive Eurovision party floor with the latest and classic Eurovision songs, and always with some surprises.

Ticket sales for the Eurofan Cafe in Malmo kicked off last Friday 8 March. You can find more information and details here and you can buy your tickets here.

The prices for the 10 Day Basecamp bracelet is 995 SEK (89 euros aproximately) for the first 1,000 bracelets and will go up to 1,195 SEK (109 euros aproximatel) for the remaining bracelets.

OGAE Members will be able to purchase their tickets at a special discount rate. Day passes will go on sale in April.

About Moriskan Pavillion

Moriska Paviljongen is a 120 year old venue centrally located in the middle of one of Malmö’s many parks. In 2011 it was relaunched by Ozan Sunar, a Swedish cultural profile famous for reinventing Södra Teatern (Southern Theatre) in Stockholm.

Today, Moriska Paviljongen has a reputation for hosting some of the best clubs, concerts and most creative people in the south of Sweden. With its large rooms and amazing interior it is the most popular place for clubs and cultural events in Malmö.

The venue consists of four main spaces:

The Bistro Bar, with an intimate stage for performances or DJ-sets, has a capacity of 150

The Mirror Room, perfect for medium-sized clubs and concerts, has a capacity of 400

The Grand Room, for larger clubs, concerts and events has a capacity of 1000

Mikkeller Garden, offering craft brewery beers and great food in an outdoor setting for vibrant Malmö days and nights, has a capacity of 800

Source: Moriskan Pavillion/Eurofan Cafe

Photo credit: Moriskan Pavillion/ Eurofan Cafe