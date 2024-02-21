Eurovision 2024: EuroClub venue unveiled

The City of Malmo and the EBU have unveiled the venue for the 2024 Eurovision EuroClub. Get your dancing shoes as the Eurovision fever is about to hit Malmo!

The 2024 Euroclub will be located at one of Malmo’s most iconic party venues, Malmo Live Congress and Concert Hall, and will operate from 04-11 May 2024. The venue is located in the heart of Malmo.

The Eurovision 2024 Opening Ceremony, the Turquoise Carpet and the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final Closing Party will all be hosted at the Malmo Live Congress and Concert Hall.

The venue has three different stages: The Concert Hall, the Cube and the Canal Stage. The Malmo Live Concert Hall opened its doors in 2015 and is one of the city’s most modern music venues. It includes two concert halls, a conference centre and a hotel with 444 rooms. The main hall can accomodate circa 1,500 guests.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: Eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/malmo.es