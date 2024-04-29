Eurovision 2024: Postcards concept unveiled

The EBU has unveiled the concept behind the 2024 Eurovsision postcards. This year’s Eurovision postcards will carry a smaller carbon footprint and will feature a more personal message from the competing artist along with a glimpse from his/her country’s Eurovision history and heritage.

This year’s Eurovision postcards have been both cost-efficient and eco-friendly, the host nation has not sent sent out crews to any of the competing countries. This year the competing acts have filmed themselves in a ‘selfie mode’. These selfies will be merged with a map showcasing the country on the global map and will include snippets from the country’s rich Eurovision history and heritage. The postcard will end with a glam shot of the competing act.

This year’s Eurovision postcards concept is Map, Archive, Selfies and Glam Shot!

Per Blankens (Eurovision 2024 TV Producer) says:

For the Postcards this year we decided on a fun challenge. What if the postcards could be sent to us rather than us traveling in order to save the environment – and money. After all, they are called postcards. Each of the Heads of Delegation got the assignment to make sure that each artist was filmed in ‘selfie mode’ with a smartphone – the way we are used to seeing it on social media. We also added some public service – a graphic map to see where all the countries are located in the world. And then we wanted to celebrate the rich and incredible history of the Eurovision Song Contest by adding a couple of previous great entries from the Eurovision archives of each country. To top things off, we wanted to show the artist in a glamorous fashion as a counterpoise to the selfies. So we are ending with a glam shoot. Map, archive, selfies and glam shot – a lot of things goes into this year’s postcards. But as it is the most recurring item in the shows, they need to move things along and be entertaining!”

A Window to the World

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest is an extraordinary window for the host city and country to showcase themselves globally. Next week all eyes will be set on Malmo and Sweden during the the main Eurovision week.

The presentation postcards serve as a massive platform for the host country to promote its tourism and showcase itself on a global scale as millions of viewers tune in to watch Europe’s favorite television show. The Eurovision Song Contest reaches households beyond Europe, from Australia to Argentina, from China to New Zealand, from USA to India etc.

The postcards have many times showcased the host country and the host city in the best of ways during the postcards. This year’s postcards have been filmed in the 37 competing nations

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

