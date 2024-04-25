The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest stage in Malmo is ready to go as the first rehearsals are set to begin on Saturday!

Crash, boom, bang….. The Eurovision 2024 stage is good to go! Check out the latest pictures released by the EBU and SVT

The 2024 Eurovision stage has been designed by Florian Wieder whilst Frediik Stormby has been the light and screen content producer.

Florian Wieder (Stage Designer) says:

I am so happy to be part of the Eurovision family again! Putting together an exceptional show is a team effort and I’m proud to be part of a dream team of professionals – just the right constellation of people to come up with something different and new. We all have the same vision of what this show should be and how to take Eurovision to the next level, and for me Sweden is always a guarantor of good music and entertainment.

Fredrik Stormby (Light and Screen Content Designer) says:

We believe that together we have created what is an unexpected and updated concept for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and are looking forward to showing it off for real! We’ve developed a strong concept together, and I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth into the show and doing the broadcasts!

Check out a video of the stage in action posted by vDan Design on X (former Twitter):



Photo credit: eurovision.tv/ Peppe Andersson

Source: eurovision.tv