Eurovision 2022: The provisional timeline: Turin here we come!

Preparations are in full swing in Italy for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Turin has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2022 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!
RAI, the Italian national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2022 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to dislcose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.
ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2022 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final.
Destination Torino 2022
What is yet to come
- The Eurovision 2022 Hosts Reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Theme Art and Logo Reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Slogan Reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Stage Design
- The Eurovision 2022 Press Centre venue reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Eurovision Village location reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Red Carpet location reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Opening Ceremony/ Reception venue reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Host Insignia Handover Ceremony venue reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Allocation Draw venue reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Euroclub venue reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Postcards Concept
- The Eurovision 2022 Core Team reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Social Program
- The Eurovision 2022 Allocation Draw and Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony
- The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Allocation Line Up
- The Eurovision 2022 Grand Final Opening and Interval Acts
- The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final #1 Opening and Interval Acts
- The Eurovision 2022 Grand Final #2 Opening and Interval Acts
- The Eurovision 2022 Eurocafe venue reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Running Order
- The Eurovision 2022 Press Conference Hosts reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Delegation Bubble venue reveal
- The Eurovision 2022 Ticket Sales and Date
- The Eurovision 2022 Rehearsals Schedule
- The Eurovision 2022 Press Conferences Schedule
What we already know
- The 2022 Eurovision Host City
- The 2022 Eurovision dates and venue
- The Eurovision 2022 Official List of Participating Countries
Eurovision 2022 provisional timeline
- late/01/2022- Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony (TBC)
- late/o1/2022- Semi-final Allocation Draw (TBC)
- 14/03/2022- Heads of Delegation Meeting (TBC)
- 15/03/2022– Heads of Delegation Meeting (TBC)
- late/03/2022- Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Running Order (TBC)
- early/04/2022- EBU and RAI move into Pala Olimpico (TBC)
- early/04/2022- Stage construction kicks off (TBC)
- 30/04/2022- Rehearsals kick off in Turin (TBC)
- early/05/2022- Eurovision Village Opens (TBC)
- 08/05/2022- Eurovision 2022 Red Carpet (TBC)
- 08/05/2022- Eurovision 2022 Opening Ceremony/Reception (TBC)
- 09/05/2022- Semi-final 1 Jury Show
- 10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Family Show
- 10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Live Broadcast
- 11/05/2022- Semi-final 2 Jury Show
- 12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Family show
- 12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast
- 13/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final
- 14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show
- 14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast
NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 11, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.
