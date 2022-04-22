Eurovision 2022: Rehearsals and Press Conferences schedule unveiled

The EBU has published the Eurovision 2022 rehearsals and press conferences preliminary schedule. The first rehearsals are set to kick off on Saturday 30 April.
The EBU and host broadcaster RAI are working round the clock in their quest to organize the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest
The first artist rehearsals will be closed for the accredited press both onsite and online, whilst the second artist rehearsals will be closed for the press inside the venue. The press will be able view the second artist rehearsals either via the online press centre or onsite press centre. The press will only be able to access the venue in order to see the rehearsals live on Monday 9 May, Wednesday 11 May and Friday 13 May (1st dress rehearsals of the live shows).
First Artist Rehearsals Prelimary Schedule
Saturday 30 April
Semi-final #1 (1st Half)
- Albania
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Switzerland
break
- Slovenia
- Ukraine
- Bulgaria
break
- Netherlands
- Moldova
Sunday 01 May
Semi-final #1 (2nd Half)
- Portugal
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Austria
break
- Greece
- Iceland
- Norway
break
- Armenia
Monday 02 May
Semi-final #2 (1st Half)
- Finland
- Israel
- Serbia
- Azerbaijan
break
- Georgia
- Malta
- San Marino
break
- Australia
- Cyprus
Tuesday 03 May
Semi-final #2 (2nd Half)
- Ireland
- North Macedonia
- Estonia
- Romania
break
- Poland
- Montenegro
- Belgium
break
- Sweden
- Czech Republic
From 04-06 May the Second Artist Rehearsals of the Semi-finalist countries will take place, these rehearsals will be streamed live for the press on the online press centre and onsite press centre in Turin. The BIG countries will have their First Artist Rehearsals on Thursday 5 May whilst their Second Artist Rehearsals are set to take place on Saturday 7 May.
The press centre will be closed on Sunday 8 May as the 2022 Eurovision Opening Ceremony is set to take place on that day.
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.
Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: eurovision.tv