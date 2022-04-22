Eurovision 2022: Rehearsals and Press Conferences schedule unveiled

The EBU has published the Eurovision 2022 rehearsals and press conferences preliminary schedule. The first rehearsals are set to kick off on Saturday 30 April.

The EBU and host broadcaster RAI are working round the clock in their quest to organize the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

The first artist rehearsals will be closed for the accredited press both onsite and online, whilst the second artist rehearsals will be closed for the press inside the venue. The press will be able view the second artist rehearsals either via the online press centre or onsite press centre. The press will only be able to access the venue in order to see the rehearsals live on Monday 9 May, Wednesday 11 May and Friday 13 May (1st dress rehearsals of the live shows).

You can check the Eurovision 2022 preliminary rehearsals schedule here.

here. You can check the Eurovision 2022 preliminary press conference schedule here.

First Artist Rehearsals Prelimary Schedule

Saturday 30 April

Semi-final #1 (1st Half)



Albania

Latvia

Lithuania

Switzerland

break

break Slovenia

Ukraine

Bulgaria

break

break Netherlands

Moldova

Sunday 01 May

Semi-final #1 (2nd Half)



Portugal

Croatia

Denmark

Austria

break

break Greece

Iceland

Norway

break

break Armenia

Monday 02 May

Semi-final #2 (1st Half)



Finland

Israel

Serbia

Azerbaijan

break

Georgia

Malta

San Marino

break

Australia

Cyprus

Tuesday 03 May

Semi-final #2 (2nd Half)



Ireland

North Macedonia

Estonia

Romania

break

break Poland

Montenegro

Belgium

break

break Sweden

Czech Republic

From 04-06 May the Second Artist Rehearsals of the Semi-finalist countries will take place, these rehearsals will be streamed live for the press on the online press centre and onsite press centre in Turin. The BIG countries will have their First Artist Rehearsals on Thursday 5 May whilst their Second Artist Rehearsals are set to take place on Saturday 7 May.

The press centre will be closed on Sunday 8 May as the 2022 Eurovision Opening Ceremony is set to take place on that day.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: eurovision.tv