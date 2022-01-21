Eurovision 2022: Slogan and theme art unveiled

The Italian national broadcaster, RAI, and the EBU has unveiled the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest theme art and slogan!

The slogan for Eurovision 2022 is none other than ‘The Sound of Beauty‘. More details on the concept and inspiration behind this year’s them art and slogan will be unveiled in the coming days.

Italy is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon on homesoil for the third time in the history of the competition.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy on 10, 12 and 14 May.