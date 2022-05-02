Eurovision 2022: Grand Final opening and interval acts unveiled

The 2022 Eurovision Grand Final opening and interval acts have been revealed.

The Italian national broadcaster, RAI, is working round the clock in order to showcase a spectacular and extraordinary show come next week, when Eurovision hits our screens in Europe and Australia.

The EBU and RAI have released further information on the opening and interval acts at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final which is scheduled to be held on Saturday 14 May.

Opening Act

Rockin’ 1000 will open the Grand Final with a special performance dedicated to peace. The internationally acclaimed Italian artist Laura Pausini will be part of the opening act in the Grand Final too. She will perform a medley of some of her greatest hits treating the audience both at home and overseas with the best of her music.

Interval Act

Maneskin, the 2021 Eurovision winners, will be back on the Eurovision stage during the interval of the show. After their performance we will see the very first Italian Eurovision winner Gigliola Cinquetti grace the stage. Gigliola won the 1964 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen with her entry ‘Non lo ‘eta’. She returned to the competition 10 years later and placed 2nd with her entry ‘Si’ just after ABBA who the won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

Herefater we will see Mika take the Eurovision stage and treat us to music with the theme of the combination music and love

The EBU and RAI’s statement press release reads:

The Grand Final opening sequence will stage the power of music to evoke peace,featuring the Rockin’ 1000 is a group of rock musicians primarily from Italy, which is made up of a thousand musicians playing and singing all together. Laura Pausini will recall her long-lasting career through a medley of her greatest hits,by presenting her life journey through music in a great show that starts from her debut at Sanremo Festival and ends with her last single Scatola. Straight from Los Angeles, California, where they are currently recording their latest album and getting ready for their upcoming sold-out world tour. After a year of resounding success, Måneskin will shine once again on the Eurovision stage, which will be located in Pala Olimpico this time. After the last winners, the first Italian Eurovision champion Gigliola Cinquetti will return to the Eurovision stage, 58y ears after her victory in 1964. Finally, Mika’s performance will continue to stress on the importance to combine the word peace with the word love. After that, the traditional ‘12 points’ parade will lead to the announcement of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 winner.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: EBU/RAI

Photo credit: EBU/ Nathan Reinds