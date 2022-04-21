Eurovision 2022: Diodato confirmed as First Semi-final interval act

Diodato, the 2020 Italian Eurovision representative, has been confirmed as the interval act for the First Semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The EBU and RAI have announced that Diodato will be gracing the Eurovision stage as an interval act at the First Semi-final on Tuesday 10 May. He will perform his Eurovision 2020/ Sanremo 2020 entry ‘Fai Rumore‘ in Turin. He was set to represent Italy at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam but the competition was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

‘Fai Rumore‘ went viral in Italy during the dark days of the pandemic and its lockdown, Diodato performed the song at the special Eurovision show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light‘ at the Arena di Verona.

The EBU statement reads:

In Turin, the singer’s interval performance is hoped to symbolise a return towards normal life after two years of restrictions and social distancing, and he will finally have the chance to perform on the Eurovision stage and interact with the audience, having been denied this special opportunity following the extraordinary events of 2020.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv