Eurovision 2022: EuroClub venues unveiled

The City of Turin is all set to open its arms to the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and all its rasmatazz next month and has unveiled the 2022 EuroClub venues.

This year we will not have one Euroclub but ten! The City of Turin has decided to spread the Eurovision vibes throughout the city and a total of 10 venues will be playing host to our beloved EuroClub.

The Euroclub venues will operate from 30 April- 14 May. We have some good news for the Eurovision fans coming to Turin, access to these venues will be open for everyone,unlike in previous years were it was restricted. So get your dancing shoes and glam clothes ready for the big Eurovision party!

Accreditation badge holders will get at least a 10% discount on the regular prices.

The 10 EuroClub venues

Pick Up Dal 1971 (club)



(club) Supermarket Club (club)



(club) Otium Pea Club (coffee bar)



(coffee bar) Bauhaus (coffee bar)



(coffee bar) One Apple (coffe bar)



(coffe bar) La Centrale (hub)



(hub) Snodo (hub)



(hub) Eataly Lingotto (resturant)

(resturant) Osteria Lanterna (restaurant)

(restaurant) Mercato Centrale (shop)

Artists, accredited media and press, Eurovision fans and delegations will be able to party and unwind at the Euroclub after a hard day’s work schedule and dance away to the early hours of the morning. Turin is all set to party Eurovision style come May!

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/Citta di Torino