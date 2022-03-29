Eurovision 2022: Semi-finals running order unveiled

The EBU and RAI, the Italian national broadcaster have released the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-finals running order. A total of 35 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 10 and 12 May.
The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster RAI and approved by the EBU.
Seventen countries will participate in Semi-final #1 on 10 May, whilst eighteen countries will participate in Semi-final #2 on 12 May.
Semi-final #1
Albania will have the honour of opening Semi-final 1, whilst Armenia will be the last country to take the stage:
- Albania: Ronela Hajati – Sekret
- Latvia: Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad
- Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
- Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
- Slovenia: LPS – Disko
- Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
- Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project – Intention
- Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
- Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Frații Advahov – Trenulețul
- Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
- Croatia: Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure
- Denmark: REDDI – The Show
- Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria – Halo
- Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
- Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
- Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
- Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
Semi-final #2
Finland will have the honour of opening Semi-final 2, whilst Czech Republic will be the last country to take the stage:
- Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
- Israel: Michael Ben David – I.M
- Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
- Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
- Georgia: Circus Mircus – Lock Me In
- Malta: Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am
- San Marino: Achille Lauro – Stripper
- Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
- Cyprus: Andromache – Ela
- Ireland: Brooke – That’s Rich
- North Macedonia: Andrea – Circles
- Estonia: Stefan – Hope
- Romania: WRS – Llámame
- Poland: Ochman – River
- Montenegro: Vladana – Breathe
- Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
- Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
- Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.
The 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Italian national broadcaster RAI in collaboration with the EBU.
Source: eurovision.tv