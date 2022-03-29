Eurovision 2022: Semi-finals running order unveiled

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 29, 2022 2:00 pm 180 views

The EBU and RAI, the Italian national broadcaster have released the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest  Semi-finals running order. A total of 35 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 10 and 12 May.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Running Order (Photo credit: EBU)

The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster RAI and approved by the EBU.

Seventen countries will participate in Semi-final #1 on 10 May, whilst eighteen countries will participate in Semi-final #2 on 12 May.

Semi-final #1

Albania will have the honour of opening Semi-final 1, whilst Armenia will be the last country to take the stage:

  1. Albania: Ronela HajatiSekret
  2. Latvia: Citi ZēniEat Your Salad
  3. Lithuania: Monika LiuSentimentai
  4. Switzerland: Marius BearBoys Do Cry
  5. Slovenia: LPSDisko
  6. Ukraine: Kalush OrchestraStefania
  7.  Bulgaria: Intelligent Music ProjectIntention
  8. Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
  9.  Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Frații AdvahovTrenulețul
  10. Portugal: MAROSaudade, Saudade
  11. Croatia: Mia DimšićGuilty Pleasure
  12. Denmark: REDDI – The Show
  13. Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia MariaHalo
  14. Iceland: SysturMeð Hækkandi Sól
  15. Greece: Amanda Georgiadi TenfjordDie Together
  16. Norway: SubwoolferGive That Wolf A Banana
  17.  Armenia: Rosa LinnSnap

Semi-final #2

Finland will have the honour of opening Semi-final 2, whilst Czech Republic will be the last country to take the stage:

  1.  Finland: The RasmusJezebel
  2. Israel: Michael Ben DavidI.M
  3.  Serbia: KonstraktaIn Corpore Sano
  4.  Azerbaijan: Nadir RustamliFade To Black
  5.  Georgia: Circus MircusLock Me In
  6.  Malta: Emma MuscatI Am What I Am
  7. San Marino: Achille LauroStripper
  8.  Australia: Sheldon Riley Not The Same
  9.  Cyprus: AndromacheEla
  10. Ireland: BrookeThat’s Rich
  11.  North Macedonia: AndreaCircles
  12.  Estonia: StefanHope
  13. Romania: WRSLlámame
  14.  Poland: OchmanRiver
  15.  Montenegro: Vladana – Breathe
  16.  Belgium: Jérémie MakieseMiss You
  17.  Sweden: Cornelia JakobsHold Me Closer
  18.  Czech Republic: We Are DomiLights Off

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on  10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

The 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Italian national broadcaster RAI in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv

