Eurovision 2022: Semi-finals running order unveiled

The EBU and RAI, the Italian national broadcaster have released the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-finals running order. A total of 35 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 10 and 12 May.

The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster RAI and approved by the EBU.

Seventen countries will participate in Semi-final #1 on 10 May, whilst eighteen countries will participate in Semi-final #2 on 12 May.

Semi-final #1

Albania will have the honour of opening Semi-final 1, whilst Armenia will be the last country to take the stage:

Albania: Ronela Hajati – Sekret Latvia: Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry Slovenia: LPS – Disko Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project – Intention Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Frații Advahov – Trenulețul Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade Croatia: Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure Denmark: REDDI – The Show Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria – Halo Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap

Semi-final #2

Finland will have the honour of opening Semi-final 2, whilst Czech Republic will be the last country to take the stage:

Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel Israel: Michael Ben David – I.M Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black Georgia: Circus Mircus – Lock Me In Malta: Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am San Marino: Achille Lauro – Stripper Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same Cyprus: Andromache – Ela Ireland: Brooke – That’s Rich North Macedonia: Andrea – Circles Estonia: Stefan – Hope Romania: WRS – Llámame Poland: Ochman – River Montenegro: Vladana – Breathe Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

The 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Italian national broadcaster RAI in collaboration with the EBU.

