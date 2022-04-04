Eurovision 2022: Ticket sales details unveiled

The EBU and the 2022 Eurovision host broadcaster, RAI, have unveiled further details on the 2022 Eurovision ticket sales which are set to go on sale on Thursday 7 April.

Eurovision fans will be delighted to know that Eurovision 2022 tickets will be up for grabs on 7 April at 10:00 AM. Prices for the tickets range from 10 euros- 350 euros depending on the seat category and show. Tickets will be sold via Ticket One.

Ticket Prices and Categories

Semi-final #1

Jury Show – Monday 9 May, 21:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €100

RING 1 – cat 2: €70

RING 2 – cat 1: €50

RING 2 – cat 2: €30

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20

Audio Seat: €10

Family Show – Tuesday 10 May, 15:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €100

RING 1 – cat 2: €70

RING 2 – cat 1: €50

RING 2 – cat 2: €30

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20

Audio Seat: €10

Live TV Show – Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €250

RING 1 – cat 2: €200

RING 2 – cat 1: €150

RING 2 – cat 2: €100

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €80

Audio Seat: €50

Semi-final #2

Jury Show – Wednesday 11 May, 21:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €100

RING 1 – cat 2: €70

RING 2 – cat 1: €50

RING 2 – cat 2: €30

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20

Audio Seat: €10

Family Show – Thursday 12 May, 15:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €100

RING 1 – cat 2: €70

RING 2 – cat 1: €50

RING 2 – cat 2: €30

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20

Audio Seat: €10

Live TV Show – Thursday 12 May, 15:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €250

RING 1 – cat 2: €200

RING 2 – cat 1: €150

RING 2 – cat 2: €100

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €80

Audio Seat: €50

Grand Final

Jury Show – Friday 13 May, 21:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €150

RING 1 – cat 2: €100

RING 2 – cat 1: €70

RING 2 – cat 2: €50

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €40

Audio Seat: €20

Family Show – Saturday 14 May, 13:30 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €150

RING 1 – cat 2: €100

RING 2 – cat 1: €70

RING 2 – cat 2: €50

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €40

Audio Seat: €20

Live TV Show – Saturday 14 May, 21:00 CEST

RING 1 – cat 1: €350

RING 1 – cat 2: €300

RING 2 – cat 1: €250

RING 2 – cat 2: €200

RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €150

Audio Seat: €100

The 9 Eurovision 2022 shows Calendar

09/05/2022- Semi-final 1 Jury Show

10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Family Show

10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Live Broadcast

11/05/2022- Semi-final 2 Jury Show

12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Family show



12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast



13/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final

14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show

14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast

More Details

Each individual person will be able to purchase upto 4 tickets per individual show. There will be a choice of three different types of tickets once their order is confirmed:

Print at home (an A4 PDF)

E-ticket (a QR code that must be download and saved onto a personal device)

Express Courier (sent to an address specified by the purchaser)

Purchasers will be required to enter the following personal information when purchasing the tickets as the tickets are all individual:

First Name

Last Name

Date of Birth

Place of Birth

Nationality

ID Type and Number

Mobile Phone Number

E-Mail Address

If you have any further queries regarding the ticket sales you can contact the special ESC Tickets Hotline via the following number: +39 282 900 700 from Monday- Friday (9am-7pm) from 7 April.

COVID 19 Protocol

Entrance to the shows will be in compliance with the Covid 19 restrictions and regulations implemented at that time by the local authorities. The entrance procedures must be completed between 30-120 minutes the start of each event.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 11, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.