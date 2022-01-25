Eurovision 2022: Semi-final Allocation Draw results

A special draw was held today at Turin’s iconic Madama Palace in order to distribute the 36 semi-finalist countries into one of the two 2022 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals, scheduled to be held on 12 and 14 May in Rotterdam.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final Allocation draw was held today at Palazzo Madama and was conducted by Carolina di Domenico and Mario Acampa under the supervision of Mr. Frank Dieter Freiling (Eurovision Reference Group Chairperson).

Semi-final allocation draw results

Eighteeen countries will compete in the first semi-final on 10 May, whilst another eighteen countries will compete in the second semi-final on 12 May.

A total 36 countries were distributed into 6 pots and were allocated into one of the two semi-finals by a draw. During the the draw it was also determined in which half of the semi-final the allotted countries are to perform.

Another draw was held to determine which semi-final the Big 5 countries are to vote in.

Semi-final 1

First half

Albania

Latvia

Switzerland

Slovenia

Bulgaria

Moldova

Ukraine

Lithuania

Netherlands

Second half

Norway

Russia

Portugal

Denmark

Armenia

Austria

Croatia

Iceland

Greece

Semi-final 2

First half

Australia

Georgia

Cyprus

Serbia

Finland

Azerbaijan

San Marino

Israel

Malta

Second half

Montenegro

Romania

Czech Republic

Poland

Belgium

North Macedonia

Sweden

Estonia

Ireland

BIG 5

A special draw was also held in order to determine the semi-final the BIG 5 countries are to vote in.

France and Italy will vote in the first semi-final on 10 May whilst United Kingdom, Spain and Germany will vote in the second semi-final on 12 May.

A total of 41 countries will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. 36 countries will compete in the semi-finals, whilst the Big 5 are automatically qualified to compete in the Grand Final.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 10, 12, 14 May at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.