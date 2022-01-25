Eurovision 2022: Semi-final Allocation Draw results

Italy 2022

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 25, 2022 12:40 pm 76 views

A special draw was held today at Turin’s iconic Madama Palace in order to distribute the 36 semi-finalist countries into one of the two 2022 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals, scheduled to be held on 12 and 14 May in Rotterdam.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final Allocation draw was held today at Palazzo Madama and was conducted by Carolina di Domenico and Mario Acampa under the supervision of Mr. Frank Dieter Freiling (Eurovision Reference Group Chairperson).

Carolina di Domenico and Mario Acampa and hosted the Semifinal Allocation Draw in Turin (Photo credit: EBU)

Semi-final allocation draw results

Eighteeen countries will compete in the first semi-final on 10 May, whilst another eighteen countries will compete in the second semi-final on 12 May.

A total 36 countries were distributed into 6  pots and were allocated into one of the two semi-finals by a draw. During the the draw it was also determined in which half of the semi-final the allotted countries are to perform.

Another draw was held to determine which semi-final the Big 5 countries are to vote in.

Semi-final 1

 

First half

  • Albania
  • Latvia
  • Switzerland
  • Slovenia
  • Bulgaria
  • Moldova
  • Ukraine
  • Lithuania
  • Netherlands

Second half

  • Norway
  • Russia
  • Portugal
  • Denmark
  • Armenia
  • Austria
  • Croatia
  • Iceland
  • Greece

Semi-final 2

First half

  • Australia
  • Georgia
  • Cyprus
  • Serbia
  • Finland
  • Azerbaijan
  • San Marino
  • Israel
  • Malta

Second half

  • Montenegro
  • Romania
  • Czech Republic
  • Poland
  • Belgium
  • North Macedonia
  • Sweden
  • Estonia
  • Ireland

BIG 5

Semi final voting (Photo credit: EBU)

A special draw was also held in order to determine the semi-final the BIG 5 countries are to vote in.

France and Italy will vote in the first semi-final on 10 May whilst United Kingdom, Spain and Germany  will vote in the second semi-final on 12 May.

A total of 41 countries will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. 36 countries will compete in the semi-finals, whilst the Big 5 are automatically qualified to compete in the Grand Final.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 10, 12, 14 May at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts