Eurovision 2022: RAI unveils the Eurovision Village location

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has unveiled the location for the 2022 Eurovision Village in Turin.

The 2022 Eurovision Village will be located at Turin’s iconic Parco de Valentino and will run from 7-14 May. The Eurovision Village will open on Saturday 7 May. A special stage will be erected on the premises and will feature large screens where locals and visitors will be able to watch the three Eurovision 2022 live shows (Semifinal 1, Semifinal 2 and the Grand Final).

The 2022 Eurovision Village will be organized by the Fondazione per la Cultura Torino.

About Parco del Valentino

Parco del Valentino was founded in 1856 as the first ever Italian public garden. The magnificent garden is one of the most fascinating sights in Turin, an iconic landmark of the city where locals can enjoy the nature.

The Eurovision Village

The 2022 Eurovision Village will open on Saturday 7 May and will operate until Saturday 14 May. The schedule and programme for the Eurovision Village will be released in due course.

There will be a lot of action taking place at the Eurovillage which will be housed in the heart of Turin. Eurovision fans and visitors will be in for a treat as there will lots of entertainment and fun in store for them!

Live performances, competitions, themed parties will all take place at this Eurovision hotspot. You will be able to see the 2022 Eurovision acts performing on the Eurovision Village stage.

Giant screens will be set up at the Eurovision Village for public viewing, locals and fans will be able to view the 3 Eurovision shows live from here. Visitors, fans and locals will also get to savour local delicacies and food at the various food stalls.

The Eurovision Village will be following the COVID 19 measures implemented in Italy.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

