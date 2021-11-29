It’s official! The 2022 Eurovision stage in Turin will be designed by Atelier Francesco Montinaro, a Rome based designing company which has great experience in designing stages, having been the designers behind the 2013 and 2019 Sanremo Song Festival stages.

Atelier Francesco Montinaro let the cat out of the bag on the weekend revealing that they will be having the grand honour of designing the 2022 Eurovision stage in Turino via a Facebook post:

It’s official! Atelier Francesca Montinaro will perform the scenography of the Eurovision Song Contest stage in Turin 2022! It was a very challenging race in which we participated with enthusiasm and strong emotions. A chase against the weather that kept us awake until the early hours. But it was worth it, because in the end the #Rai chose us. We receive this assignment with honor and we will work to hand over to Italy a stage that shows the soul of Italians to Europe and the world. We would like to say a lot, tell more, but we can’t reveal any details. From now on, months of intense but beautiful work begin for us to get to the opening of this third Italian edition of Eurovision. See you all in May!

Turin will see Francesca Montinaro design the Eurovision stage along with her team, we must note that it is the first time in 5 years that we will be having a new stage designer as Florian Wieder has been the Eurovision stage designer since 2017 having designed all the stages since then ( 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020/ 2021).

Florian Wieder has been behind the Eurovision stage in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020/2021. The Francesca Montinaro Atelier will be bringing a breath of fresh of air to to competition, showcasing the best of Italian talent and creativity.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 and 14 May.