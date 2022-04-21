Eurovision 2022: Eurovision Village program revealed

The EBU and Italian national national broadcaster,RAI, have unveiled the program for the 2022 Eurovision Village in Turin.

The 2022 Eurovision Village will run from 7 -14 May and will be located in the heart of Turin, namely at the iconic Parco Valentino. The City of Turin has prepared an extensive program with lots of fun activities and concerts.

Turin’s citizens, Eurovision fans and visitors to the Eurovision host city will be in for a real treat come May, as the 2022 Eurovision Village promises to be both fun, music filled and entertaining!

More than 200 acts are set to grace the Eurovision Village throughout the 8 days. The musical program is set to kick off daily at 17:00 CEST treating visitors and Eurovision fans to the best of music.

07/05/2022- Opening of the Eurovision Village- In The Name of Peace (theme)

08/05/2022- Theme: Dedicated to Civil Rights and the LGTBQ+ Community

09/05/2022- Europe Day

10/05/2022- Torino Calling Day

10/05/2022- Live Broadcast of Eurovision 2022 Semi-final #1 on giant screens



11/05/2022- TBC



12/05/2022-Live Broadcast of Eurovision 2022 Semi-final #2 on giant screens

13/05/2022- World Music Day

14/05/2022- Live Broadcast of Eurovision Grand Final on giant sreens

A complete list of the program schedule will be released by late April. The 2022 Eurovision Village is organized by the Fondazione per la Cultura Torino, an entity of the City of Turin.

Ms. Rosanna Purchia ( Deputy Mayor for Culture) says:

Turin is a city full of cultural activities and events. The Eurovision Village celebrates music while respecting the environment. We want to promote the strong artistic vocation of the city to liven up and turn the lights on our territory, in the name of peace. The voice of the youth will be the symbol of hope in our future.

Mr. Domenico Carretta ( Deputy Mayor for Big Events Turin):

An occasion to live once again the atmosphere of the Olympic Games of 2006. The Eurovillage will be the heart of the Eurovision days with events open to all citizens, in the scenery of the Parco del Valentino, a large space suitable to all the requirements of the Village, including security measures.’

The Eurovision Village

The 2022 Eurovision Village will open on Saturday 7 May and will operate until Saturday 14 May. The schedule and programme for the Eurovision Village will be released in due course.

There will be a lot of action taking place at the Eurovillage which will be housed in the heart of Turin. Eurovision fans and visitors will be in for a treat as there will lots of entertainment and fun in store for them!

Live performances, competitions, themed parties will all take place at this Eurovision hotspot. You will be able to see the 2022 Eurovision acts performing on the Eurovision Village stage.

Giant screens will be set up at the Eurovision Village for public viewing, locals and fans will be able to view the 3 Eurovision shows live from here. Visitors, fans and locals will also get to savour local delicacies and food at the various food stalls.

The Eurovision Village will be following the COVID 19 measures implemented in Italy.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: eurovision.tv/RAI