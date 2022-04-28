Eurovision 2022: Press conference hosts revealed

The Eurovision 2022 Press Conference hosts have been revealed, a total of three multi facetted Italian professionals will be hosting the numerous ESC 2022 press conferences in Turin.

Mario Acampa, Carolina Di Domenico and Laura Carusino will be holding the ESC 2022 press conferences and the meet and greets in Turin. All three hosts work for RAI.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Marco Acampa and Carolina Di Domenico as they hosted the 2022 Eurovision Semifinal Allocation Draw and the Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony at the Madama Palace in Turin last January.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv