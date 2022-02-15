Eurovision 2022: Turquoise Carpet & Opening Ceremony venue unveiled

The venue for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Turquoise Carpet, Opening Ceremony and Welcome Reception has been unveiled.

Turin is working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary and epic Eurovision edition. The City of Turin will be going all regal for Eurovision 2022!

The Eurovision 2022 Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony will be held at the majestic Reggia di Venaria (Venaria Palace), the iconic royal dwelling has been the official residence of the House of Savoy. The event will be held on Sunday 8 May and will be hosted by Carolina By Domenico and Gabriele Corsi.

What will happen during the Turquoise Carpet?

During the Turquoise Carpet event, competing acts at the 2o22 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet their fans and the assembled press. The 2022 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Turin, Mr Stefano Lo Russo and officials from RAI, the EBU and Italy will officially welcome the 2022 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Turin.

Source: Torino Today/ ESCToday

Photo Credit: Torino Today