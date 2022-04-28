Eurovision 2022: Il Volo confirmed as Second Semi-final Interval Act

The EBU and Italian national broadcaster, RAI, have confirmed that the 2015 Italian Eurovision representatives, Il Volo, will be the interval act at the 2022 Eurovision Second Semi-final.

Eurovision fans will be thrilled to know that Gianluca, Piero and Ignazio will be gracing the Eurovision stage once again! The dashing trio will be back at the Eurovision Song Contest seven years after their Eurovision participation in 2015 when they achieved an honorable 3rd placing in the ESC 2015 Grand Final with their entry ‘Grande Amore‘.

Save the date: Il Volo will be interval act at the Second Eurovision 2022 Semifinal on Thursday 12 May in Turin.

The EBU statement reads:

The familiar faces – and voices – of Gianluca, Ignazio and Piero will be a welcome addition to proceedings on Thursday 12 May. The trio, who represented Italy at Eurovision with their song Grande Amore, were a huge hit with viewers of the Contest in 2015, topping the televote and ultimately finishing in 3rd place. At the time, the song’s points tally of 292 was a record-breaking one for Italy. Now, viewers of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will also be treated to a special performance, which is likely to be a big highlight for anyone in attendance at Pala Olimpico on the Thursday evening, as well as for those of us watching at home.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv