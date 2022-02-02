Eurovision 2022: RAI unveils the hosts!

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has unveiled one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the upcoming Eurovision edition in Turin! Ladies and gentlemen habemus hosts!

Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.

The clock is ticking…. Turin is very pleased to host Europe’s favorite television show for the very first time in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. Italy is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon for the third time, having hosted the event in Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). The clock is ticking as the countdown to the upcoming Eurovision edition has kicked off with circa 40 nations slated to compete in Turin!

RAI and the Italy are gearing up in full steam to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. Both the City of Turin and the Italian national broadcaster are working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary dazzling show next May. The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.