Eurovision 2022: First Semifinal Interval Act unveiled

The EBU and RAI have unveiled the interval act for the Eurovision 2022 First Semifinal.

RAI is set to convert the Eurovision venue, the Pala Olimpico, into a massive disco during the interval of the First Semifinal of the 2022 Eurovsion Song Contest.

The aptly titled interval act The Dance of Beauty will feature the internationally acclaimed producer and composer Dardust, DJ/producer Benny Benassi, UK band Sophie and The Giants and Sylvia Catasta (conductor).

Benny Benassi

Dardust

Dardust is no new name when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he co-wrote and produced Mahmood‘s Eurovision entry ‘Soldi‘ in 2019.

The Eurovision Village will be following the COVID 19 measures implemented in Italy.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: eurovision.tv/RAI