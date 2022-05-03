Eurovision 2022: Second Semifinal Opening and Interval Acts unveiled

The Opening and Interval acts for the Second Eurovision: 2022 Semifinal have been unveiled.

The Italian national broadcaster, RAI, is working round the clock in order to showcase a spectacular and extraordinary show come next week, when Eurovision hits our screens in Europe and Australia.

The EBU and RAI have released further information on the opening and interval acts at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Second Semifinal which is scheduled to be held on Thursday 12 May.

Opening Act

Alessandro Cattelan (Eurovision 2022 host) will open the Second Semifinal with a special segment about the Italian art of getting by.

Interval Act

During the interval we will see a special segment on learning Italian. The 2015 Italian Eurovision representatives Il Volo will grace the Eurovision stage eight years after their Eurovision debut in 2015. Last and not least Eurovision 2022 hosts Laura Pausini and Mika will treat the audience with the premiere of their duet.

The EBU and RAI press release reads:

The second Semi-Final will be opened by Alessandro Cattelan, who will introduce us to the Italian art of getting by. Later in the evening, we will try to teach our audience all over Europe and Australia how to speak Italian even if they do not one single word, by taking inspiration from Bruno Munari’s Supplemento al dizionario italiano (or Supplement to the Italian Dictionary). Gianluca Ginoble, Ignazio Boschetto and Piero Barone, the operatic pop trio Il Volo, will surprise the Eurovision audience eight years after Vienna. Finally, in a world premiere, the unprecedented and long-awaited duet between our international stars Laura Pausini and Mika will be unveiled.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: EBU/RAI

