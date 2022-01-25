RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has unveiled the proposed locations for the 2022 Eurovision Delegation Bubble and Press Centre.

The City of Turin has approved a resolution in order to give the green to light for the construction of 2 temporary tensile structures next to the Pala Olimpico to house the Delegation Bubble and the Press Centre. Hence 2 temporary structures will built specially for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest at Piazza D’Armi, next to the 2022 Eurovision venue.

The Delegation Bubble will be located next to the Pala Olimpico whilst the Press Centre will be located in the green area in front of the Eurovision 2022 venue.

The Delegation Bubble will include the Delegation hang out area, meeting room, make-up box, dressing rooms and other service areas.

The Press Centre will include a press working area, relaxation area, press conference room, TV photo studio, offices and other related services.

A special tunnel will be built in order to connect the Delegation Bubble, Press Centre and the Pala Alpitour.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on the 10, 12 and 14 May.

Source: RAI

Cover Photo: EBU/ RAI