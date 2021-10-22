Eurovision 2022: The provisional timeline: Turin here we come!

Preparations are in full swing in Italy for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Turin has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2022 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2022 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to dislcose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.

ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2022 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final.

Destination Torino 2022

What is yet to come

The Eurovision 2022 Hosts Reveal



The Eurovision 2022 Theme Art and Logo Reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Slogan Reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Stage Design

The Eurovision 2022 Press Centre venue reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Eurovision Village location reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Red Carpet location reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Opening Ceremony/ Reception venue reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Host Insignia Handover Ceremony venue reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Allocation Draw venue reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Euroclub venue reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Postcards Concept

The Eurovision 2022 Core Team reveal



The Eurovision 2022 Social Program



The Eurovision 2022 Allocation Draw and Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony

The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Allocation Line Up

The Eurovision 2022 Grand Final Opening and Interval Acts

The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final #1 Opening and Interval Acts

The Eurovision 2022 Grand Final #2 Opening and Interval Acts

The Eurovision 2022 Eurocafe venue reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Running Order

The Eurovision 2022 Press Conference Hosts reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Delegation Bubble venue reveal

The Eurovision 2022 Ticket Sales and Date

The Eurovision 2022 Rehearsals Schedule

The Eurovision 2022 Press Conferences Schedule

What we already know

Eurovision 2022 provisional timeline

late/01/2022- Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony (TBC)

late/o1/2022- Semi-final Allocation Draw (TBC)

14/03/2022- Heads of Delegation Meeting (TBC)

15/03/2022 – Heads of Delegation Meeting (TBC)

late/03/2022- Eurovision 2022 Semi-final Running Order (TBC)

early/04/2022- EBU and RAI move into Pala Olimpico (TBC)

early/04/2022- Stage construction kicks off (TBC)

30/04/2022- Rehearsals kick off in Turin (TBC)

early/05/2022- Eurovision Village Opens (TBC)

08/05/2022- Eurovision 2022 Red Carpet (TBC)

08/05/2022- Eurovision 2022 Opening Ceremony/Reception (TBC)

09/05/2022- Semi-final 1 Jury Show

10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Family Show

10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Live Broadcast

11/05/2022- Semi-final 2 Jury Show

12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Family show



12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast



13/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final

14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show

14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast

NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 11, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Eurovision.tv