Preparations are in full swing in Italy for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Liverpool has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2023 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!

BBC, the British national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to dislcose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.

ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2023 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final.

Destination Liverpool 2023

What is yet to come

The 2023 Eurovision Official List of Participating Countries reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Hosts reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Stage Designers

The 2023 Eurovision Stage Design reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Ticket Sales

The 2023 Eurovision Slogan and Theme Art reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw venue reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Village venue/location reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Village Program

The 2023 Eurovision Euroclub venue reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Press Centre venue reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Delegation Bubble venue reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-finals Allocation Draw

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-finals Allocation Results

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-finals Running Order

The 2023 Eurovision Volunteers Recruitment



The 2023 Eurovision Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony

The 2023 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet venue and location reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Postcards Concept reveal

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Opening Act

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Opening Act

The 2023 Eurovision Grand Final Opening Act

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Interval Act

The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Interval Act

The 2023 Eurovision Grand Final Interval Act

The 2023 Eurovision Press Conference Hosts

The 2023 Eurovision Rehearsals and Press Conferences Schedule

The 2023 Eurovision Grand Final Running Order

What we already know

Eurovision 2023 provisional timeline

late/10/ 2022 – List of Official Participating Countries Release (TBC)



– List of Official Participating Countries Release (TBC) late/01/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Host Insignia Handover Ceremony (TBC)



– Eurovision 2023 Host Insignia Handover Ceremony (TBC) late/01 /2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals Allocation Draw (TBC)



– Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals Allocation Draw (TBC) mid/03/ 2023 – Deadline for broadcasters to submit entries to EBU (TBC)



– Deadline for broadcasters to submit entries to EBU (TBC) mid/03/2023 – Heads of Delegation Meeting Day #1 (TBC)



– Heads of Delegation Meeting Day #1 (TBC) mid/03/2023 – Heads of Delegation Meeting Day #2 (TBC)

– Heads of Delegation Meeting Day #2 (TBC) late/03/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals Running Order Revealed (TBC)



– Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals Running Order Revealed (TBC) early/04/2023 – EBU and the BBC move into the venue (TBC)

– EBU and the BBC move into the venue (TBC) early/04/ 2023 – Stage construction kicks off (TBC)

– Stage construction kicks off (TBC) late/04/2023 – Rehearsals kick off in Liverpool (TBC)

– Rehearsals kick off in Liverpool (TBC) early/05/2023 – Eurovision Village opens (TBC)

– Eurovision Village opens (TBC) 07/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Opening Ceremony, Reception and Turquoise Carpet (TBC)

– Eurovision 2023 Opening Ceremony, Reception and Turquoise Carpet (TBC) 08/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Jury Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Jury Show 09/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Family Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Family Show 09/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final Live Broadcast 10/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Jury Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Jury Show 11/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Family Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Family Show 11/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast 12/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Jury Show

– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Jury Show 13/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Family Show

– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Family Show 13/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Live Broadcast

NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 09, 11, 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

