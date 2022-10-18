Preparations are in full swing in Italy for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Liverpool has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2023 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!
BBC, the British national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to dislcose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.
ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2023 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final.
Destination Liverpool 2023
What is yet to come
- The 2023 Eurovision Official List of Participating Countries reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Hosts reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Stage Designers
- The 2023 Eurovision Stage Design reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Ticket Sales
- The 2023 Eurovision Slogan and Theme Art reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw venue reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Village venue/location reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Village Program
- The 2023 Eurovision Euroclub venue reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Press Centre venue reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Delegation Bubble venue reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-finals Allocation Draw
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-finals Allocation Results
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-finals Running Order
- The 2023 Eurovision Volunteers Recruitment
- The 2023 Eurovision Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony
- The 2023 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet venue and location reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Postcards Concept reveal
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Opening Act
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Opening Act
- The 2023 Eurovision Grand Final Opening Act
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Interval Act
- The 2023 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Interval Act
- The 2023 Eurovision Grand Final Interval Act
- The 2023 Eurovision Press Conference Hosts
- The 2023 Eurovision Rehearsals and Press Conferences Schedule
- The 2023 Eurovision Grand Final Running Order
What we already know
- The 2023 Eurovision Host City
- The 2023 Eurovision dates and venue
- The 2023 Eurovision Senior Production Core Team
Eurovision 2023 provisional timeline
- late/10/ 2022– List of Official Participating Countries Release (TBC)
- late/01/2023– Eurovision 2023 Host Insignia Handover Ceremony (TBC)
- late/01 /2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals Allocation Draw (TBC)
- mid/03/ 2023– Deadline for broadcasters to submit entries to EBU (TBC)
- mid/03/2023– Heads of Delegation Meeting Day #1 (TBC)
- mid/03/2023– Heads of Delegation Meeting Day #2 (TBC)
- late/03/2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals Running Order Revealed (TBC)
- early/04/2023– EBU and the BBC move into the venue (TBC)
- early/04/ 2023– Stage construction kicks off (TBC)
- late/04/2023– Rehearsals kick off in Liverpool (TBC)
- early/05/2023 – Eurovision Village opens (TBC)
- 07/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Opening Ceremony, Reception and Turquoise Carpet (TBC)
- 08/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Jury Show
- 09/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Family Show
- 09/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final Live Broadcast
- 10/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Jury Show
- 11/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Family Show
- 11/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast
- 12/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Jury Show
- 13/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Family Show
- 13/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Live Broadcast
NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 09, 11, 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.
