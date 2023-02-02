Eurovision 2023: BBC unveils the stage

The EBU and the BBC have unveiled the Eurovision 2023 stage design in Liverpool!



The Green Room will be placed in front of the stage in Liverpool. The stage has been designed by Julio Himede.

The 2023 Eurovision stage has been inspired by community, togetherness and unity.

Julio Himede says:

The architecture takes inspiration from a wide hug, opening its arms to Ukraine, the show’s performers and guests from across the world. I focused on the cultural aspects and similarities between Ukraine, the UK and specifically Liverpool. From music, dance and art to architecture and poetry.’

Julio adds:

It is our duty as designers to enhance performances through a compelling visual landscape, while capturing the heart and soul of the Eurovision Song Contest.’

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the M&S Arena in Liverpool.

Source: BBC/EBU

Photo credit: BBC/EBU