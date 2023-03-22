Eurovision 2023: Semi-finals running order unveiled

United Kingdom 2023

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 22, 2023 7:27 pm 110 views

The EBU and the BBC, the British national broadcaster have released the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest  Semi-finals running order. A total of 31 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 9 and 11 May.

The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster BBC and approved by the EBU.

Fifteen countries will participate in Semi-final #1 on 9 May, whilst sixteen countries will participate in Semi-final #2 on 11 May.

Semi-final #1

Norway will open the First Semi-final whilst Finland will close the show.

  1. Norway
  2. Malta
  3. Serbia
  4. Latvia
  5. Portugal
  6. Ireland
  7. Croatia
  8. Switzerland
  9. Israel
  10. Moldova
  11. Sweden
  12. Azerbaijan
  13. Czechia
  14. Netherlands
  15. Finland

Germany, France and Italy will vote in the First Eurovision 2023 Semi-final.

Semi-final #2

Denmark will open the Second Semi-final whilst Australia will close the show.

  1. Denmark
  2. Armenia
  3. Romania
  4. Estonia
  5. Belgium
  6. Cyprus
  7. Iceland
  8. Greece
  9. Poland
  10. Slovenia
  11. Georgia
  12. San Marino
  13. Austria
  14. Albania
  15. Lithuania
  16. Australia

Spain, Ukraine and United Kingdom will vote in the Second Eurovision 2023 Semi-final.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on  9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by the British national broadcaster, BBC, on behalf of Ukraine, and in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: EBU
Cover Photo credit: EBU

