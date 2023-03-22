Eurovision 2023: Semi-finals running order unveiled

The EBU and the BBC, the British national broadcaster have released the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-finals running order. A total of 31 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 9 and 11 May.

The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster BBC and approved by the EBU.

Fifteen countries will participate in Semi-final #1 on 9 May, whilst sixteen countries will participate in Semi-final #2 on 11 May.

Semi-final #1

Norway will open the First Semi-final whilst Finland will close the show.

Norway Malta Serbia Latvia Portugal Ireland Croatia Switzerland Israel Moldova Sweden Azerbaijan Czechia Netherlands Finland

Germany, France and Italy will vote in the First Eurovision 2023 Semi-final.

Semi-final #2

Denmark will open the Second Semi-final whilst Australia will close the show.

Denmark Armenia Romania Estonia Belgium Cyprus Iceland Greece Poland Slovenia Georgia San Marino Austria Albania Lithuania Australia

Spain, Ukraine and United Kingdom will vote in the Second Eurovision 2023 Semi-final.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by the British national broadcaster, BBC, on behalf of Ukraine, and in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU

Cover Photo credit: EBU