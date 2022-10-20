Eurovision 2023: EBU releases participants list

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has released the list of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries today. A total of 37 countries will compete in Liverpool.

31 countries will compete in the 2 semi-finals scheduled to be held on 9 and 11 May. A total of 26 countries will compete in the grand final on 14 May.

The Big 5 countries (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany) and the ESC 2022 winner Ukraine are automatically qualified to compete in the grand final. Hence 20/31 countries will proceed from the semi-finals to the grand final and join the Big 5 and Ukraine.



Hence 37 nations will be battling for the coveted Eurovision trophy in Liverpool next year.

Martin Osterdahl ( EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

We’re looking forward to welcoming artists from all 37 countries to Liverpool, the city of pop, next May. Next year’s competition promises to be an extra special one and we’re working hard with the BBC right now to ensure that hundreds of millions of viewers will enjoy the best Eurovision Song Contest yet, with Ukraine at the heart of the event.

Participating countries

Albania Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Belgium Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Georgia Greece Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Latvia Lithuania Malta Moldova The Netherlands

Norway Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Serbia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.



Source: EBU/BBC

Photo credit: Visit Liverpool