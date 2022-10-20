Eurovision 2023: EBU releases participants list

United Kingdom 2023

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani October 20, 2022 12:02 pm 106 views

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has released the list of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries today. A total of 37 countries will compete in Liverpool.

31 countries will compete in the 2 semi-finals scheduled to be held on 9 and 11 May. A total of 26 countries will compete in the grand final on 14 May.

The Big 5 countries (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany) and the ESC 2022 winner Ukraine are automatically qualified to compete in the grand final. Hence 20/31 countries will proceed from the semi-finals to the grand final and join the Big 5  and Ukraine.

Hence 37 nations will be battling for the coveted Eurovision trophy in Liverpool next year.

Martin Osterdahl ( EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

We’re looking forward to welcoming artists from all 37 countries to Liverpool, the city of pop, next May.

Next year’s competition promises to be an extra special one and we’re working hard with the BBC right now to ensure that hundreds of millions of viewers will enjoy the best Eurovision Song Contest yet, with Ukraine at the heart of the event.

Participating countries

  1. Albania
  2. Armenia
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Belgium
  7. Croatia
  8. Cyprus
  9. Czech Republic
  10. Denmark
  11. Estonia
  12. Finland
  13. France
  14. Germany
  15. Georgia
  16. Greece
  17. Iceland
  18. Ireland
  19. Israel
  20. Italy
  21. Latvia
  22. Lithuania
  23. Malta
  24. Moldova
  25. The Netherlands
  26. Norway
  27. Poland
  28. Portugal
  29. Romania
  30. San Marino
  31. Serbia
  32. Slovenia
  33. Spain
  34. Sweden
  35. Switzerland
  36. Ukraine
  37. United Kingdom

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: EBU/BBC
Photo credit: Visit Liverpool

