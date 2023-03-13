The 2023 Eurovision Host nation, United Kingdom, has been drawn to perform 26th in the Grand Final.

The Heads of Delegation Meeting for Eurovision 2023 is well and truly under way in Liverpool. Delegations from the 37 competing countries at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will to get an update regarding the ongoing Eurovision preparations in the host city.

A special draw was held today during the meeting in order to determine the host country’s order of appearance in the Grand Final.

The British ESC 2023 hopeful Mae Muller will perform #26 the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final on 13 May. The multi talented British singer was selected via an internal selection to represent the United Kingdom at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Mae Muller will defend the UK’s colours at Eurovision 2023 with her entry ‘I wrote A Song’.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 64 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

