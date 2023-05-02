The 2023 Portuguese Eurovision hopeful Mimicat has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Ai Coraçao’.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 53 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cumming