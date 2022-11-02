Eurovision 2023: Eurovision Village location confirmed

The City of Liverpool has confirmed the location of the 2023 Eurovision Village, the place where Eurovision fans will gather and party!

The 2023 Eurovision Village will be located at one of thehost city’s iconic locations aka the Pier Head in Liverpool. The Pier Head is just a stone throw away from the Eurovision 2023 venue the M&S Arena.

The Eurovision Village is set to run from 05-13 May (provisional dates). The Liverpool Council is now laying out the plans for organizing the Eurovision 2023 side events including the Eurovision Village. A big stage will be set up at the Pier Head along with large screens for locals, Eurovision fans and tourists to enjoy the performance and follow the live shows.

The Liverpool City Council’s Eurovision team is all set to work with Ukrainian street artists and fashion designers to create a special Ukraine/Liverpool comunity educational program and developing a Eurovision trail which will involve the 1993 British Eurovision act Sonia, who hails from Liverpool.

About the Eurovision Village

Live performances, competitions, themed parties will all take place at this Eurovision hotspot. You will be able to see the 2023 Eurovision acts performing on the Eurovision Village stage.

Giant screens will be set up at the Eurovision Village for public viewing, locals and fans will be able to view the 3 Eurovision shows live from here. Visitors, fans and locals will also get to savour local delicacies and food at the various food stalls.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled on the 9, 11 and 13 May at the M&S Arena in Liverpool. The BBC and Liverpool will be hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

Source: BBC

Photo Credit: Liverpool City Hall