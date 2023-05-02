Liverpool Calling: Day #3 of first rehearsals ( Second Semi-final)

The Eurovision 2023 first artist rehearsals continue in Liverpool today, with the second set of acts from the Second Semi-final scheduled to take the Eurovision stage for the first time.

The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 30 April- 6 May.

We will see 11 countries from the Second Semi-final rehearsing for the very first time.

Today the following countries will have their first rehearsal in Liverpool:

Estonia

Iceland

Greece

Poland

Slovenia

Georgia

San Marino

Austria

Albania

Lithuania

Australia

The EBU will be releasing a short clip from today’s rehearsals on the Official Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: BBC/ EBU/ Nick Robinson