Eurovision 2023: Grand Final Opening and Interval Acts unveiled

The BBC has unveiled that a fabulous and fantastic line up of former Eurovision acts will be gracing the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest during the opening and interval of the show.

Eurovision fans will be in for a treat as the BBC has invited a grand line of former Eurovision representatives to perform at the Grand Final during the opening and interval of the show:

Kalush Orchestra – (Ukraine 2022/ESC winner)

– (Ukraine 2022/ESC winner) Jamala -(Ukraine 2016/ESC winner)

-(Ukraine 2016/ESC winner) Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006)

(Ukraine 2006) Sam Ryder (UK 2022)

(UK 2022) Cornelia Jacobs (Sweden 2022)

(Sweden 2022) Mahmood (Italy 2019, 2022)

(Italy 2019, 2022) Go_A (Ukraine 2021)

(Ukraine 2021) Verka Serduchka (Ukraine 2007)

(Ukraine 2007) Netta (Israel 2018)

(Israel 2018) Sonia (UK 1993)

(UK 1993) David Freyr (Iceland 2021)

(Iceland 2021) Duncan Laurence ( Netherlands 2019)

#Eurovision2023 Grand Final reveal! We can't wait to welcome Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder and Eurovision icons, including GO_A and Verka Serduchka, to Liverpool for their Grand Final performances 🤩 Read all about it here: https://t.co/z1VKT5awxZ pic.twitter.com/MTtszypyNT — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 17, 2023

Opening Act

The 2022 Eurovision winners from Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra will have the grand honour of opening the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Their Opening has been aptly titled ‘Voices of a New Generation‘ which will include their Eurovision 2022 winning entry ‘Stefania’.

Flag Parade

At the Flag Parade we will see the 26 Eurovision 2023 competing acts grace the stage along accompanied by a specials surprise. Former Ukrainian Eurovision acts will be featuring in this segment performing their epic Eurovision songs intervowen with British classics with an unique twist. Hold your horses as we will see Jamala (Ukraine 2016), Verka Serduchka (Eurovision 2007), Go_A (Eurovision 2022) and Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006) take the stage during the Flag Parade.

Interval Acts

Britain’s latest music sensation Sam Ryder (UK 2022) will be the first interval act of the soiree. He is all set to mesmerize viewers both at home and overseas with his charismatic performance.

The final interval act will be celebrating Liverpool’s contribution to the pop music world and will be bringing 6 former Eurovision acts together for this segment: Cornelia Jacobs (Sweden 2022), Mahmood (Italy 2019/2022), Netta (Israel 2018), David Freyr (Iceland 2022), Sonia (UK 1993) and Duncan Laurence (Netherlands 2019).

Kate Phillips (BBC’s Director of Unscripted) says:

What a way to bring in the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. These live performances, with their twists on iconic Eurovision moments and countless creative collaborations, will ensure that we’re in for an utterly unforgettable Grand Final!

Kalush Orchestra (Ukraine 2022/Eurovision winners) say:

We’ve been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year. The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we’re delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there. While we’re sad that we couldn’t bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we’re really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf. We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.

Sam Ryder says:

What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time! I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love!”.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: EBU